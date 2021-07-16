Mount Pleasant crash leaves 1 hurt, another cited

article

One driver was hurt and another cited after a two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Friday, July 16 shortly before 5 p.m.

It happened in the area of State Highway 20/Washington Avenue and Oakes Road.

According to police, the driver of a Pontiac Vibe failed to stop at a red light and struck a Chevy Trax in the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, the Chevy Trax, was taken to the hospital after being extricated. That person's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the Pontiac was cited "for the appropriate violations."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The eastbound lanes of State Highway 20 were shut down temporarily during the investigation and clean-up.