Expand / Collapse search

Mount Horeb shooting incident, subject pointed gun at officers: DOJ

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 4, 2024 12:33pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Active shooter situation in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) provided more information on the shooting incident outside of Mount Horeb Middle School, which happened on Monday, May 1.

According to the DOJ, at about 11:11 a.m., a citizen called 911 after witnessing a subject moving toward Mount Horeb Middle School with a backpack and what appeared to be a long gun.

Mount Horeb Police Department officers responded to the school where they located a subject who matched the description in the area of the middle school, east of the main entrance.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

Mount Horeb Middle School active shooter threat, suspect dead
article

Mount Horeb Middle School active shooter threat, suspect dead

Mount Horeb Middle School was locked down on Wednesday amid an active shooter threat. Police said the threat has since been neutralized.

According to the DOJ press release, officers directed the subject to drop the weapon, but the subject did not comply.

The subject pointed the weapon at the officers, after which law enforcement discharged their firearms, striking the subject. Lifesaving measures were deployed, but the subject died on scene.

The weapon recovered on scene was determined to be a Ruger .177 caliber pellet rifle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

No law enforcement officers or witnesses were physically injured during the incident, and involved law enforcement remain on administrative leave, per agency policy.

The involved officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.