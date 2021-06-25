Motor Mania car show returns in Washington County

Motor Mania is back and bigger than ever now that everyone is able to safely gather again.

"We love the gatherings here," John Bagley, Motor Mania founder, said. "We love seeing the faces coming here from all over the country…150 acres, tens of thousands of people show up. It's just so much fun."

Hot rods, classic cars, monster trucks and so much more are at Washington County Fair Park for you and your family to enjoy.

"There are food trucks, there are things for the kids to do," Jessica Giese, Motor Mania volunteer, said. "There's lots to look at, there's lots going on. I couldn’t be more proud of being part of the team. It just really brings people together."

It not only brings car lovers together but car experts, too. For professional car builders like Tim Dempsey, it feels great to be back out showing off his smooth rides.



"I haven’t had this car out of my storage garage in a year and a half," Dempsey said. "It's nice to just be able to get back out and see cars and talk to car people and hang out with your peers."

Motor Mania at Washington County Fair Park

For just $20, fans can get access to everything on the grounds, from live music to cash prizes, and not to mention the burnout pit.

"We’re excited to have Motor Mania back for 2021," Badley said. "Come on out and have a good time."

Motor Mania is going on all weekend. For ticketing information and more, visit motormaniaroadhouse.com.

