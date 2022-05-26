Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck in Lisbon

Officials were called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck near Lisbon Road and Maple Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

From the initial investigation, the dump truck was traveling westbound on Lisbon when the driver, a 56-year-old-male, struck the motorcycle which entered the intersection from Maple. The motorcycle was operated by a 55-year-old-male who was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the dump truck remained on the scene and did not have any apparent injuries.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Lisbon Fire Department, and Merton Community Fire Department.

This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.