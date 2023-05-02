Motorcyclist collides with car, Milwaukee police say 2 riders hurt

article

Two riders on a motorcycle were hurt after the cycle they were on struck a car near 84th and Mill in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, May 2.

Milwaukee police say around 2:45 p.m., a vehicle made a right turn to travel west on W. Mill Road when it was struck by the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The motorcyclist’s passenger, a 31-year-old Milwaukee woman, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Crash involving motorcycle, car near 84th and Mill, Milwaukee

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.