Motorcyclist collides with car, Milwaukee police say 2 riders hurt
MILWAUKEE - Two riders on a motorcycle were hurt after the cycle they were on struck a car near 84th and Mill in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, May 2.
Milwaukee police say around 2:45 p.m., a vehicle made a right turn to travel west on W. Mill Road when it was struck by the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The motorcyclist’s passenger, a 31-year-old Milwaukee woman, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Crash involving motorcycle, car near 84th and Mill, Milwaukee
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
