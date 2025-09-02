Motorcyclist collides with car at 21st and Wisconsin in Milwaukee

article

The Brief A motorcyclist collided with a car at 21st and Wisconsin in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The motorcyclists suffered serious injuries in the wreck. Police suspect the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.



Motorcycle crash

What we know:

Police say a car was making a left turn at the intersection around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a motorcyclist, suspected of driving at a high rate of speed, collided with the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.