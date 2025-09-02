Motorcyclist collides with car at 21st and Wisconsin in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the collision between a motorcycle and car at 21st and Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 2.
What we know:
Police say a car was making a left turn at the intersection around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a motorcyclist, suspected of driving at a high rate of speed, collided with the vehicle.
The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.