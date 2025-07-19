Motorcycle ride for Burn Camp supports young burn survivors

article

The Brief Motorcycle riders turned out in force on Saturday to support young burn survivors. Those riders took part in the seventh annual Ride for Burn Camp. Burn Camp provides a week-long summer camp experience for kids who have survived life-changing burn injuries.



The seventh annual Ride for Burn Camp is more than just a ride, organizers said – it’s a chance to change lives.

Every dollar raised benefits the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation’s Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youth, better known as Burn Camp.

Burn Camp provides a week-long, overnight summer camp experience for children ages 7-17 who have survived life-changing burn injuries.

"I always say we turn scars into smiles for one week for these children who, probably a lot of them maybe didn't go to camp before," said organizer Thomas Kocher. "Once they get to camp, they meet kids that are just like them. There's no animosity, there's no bullying and they just all get to be kids."

This year marks the 31st annual Burn Camp, set to take place August 10–16, 2025.

Kocher estimated Ride for Burn Camp has raised around $60,000 over the past seven years, 100% of which goes to the kids.

Learn much more about Burn Camp and how you can donate to the cause.