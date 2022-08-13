Milwaukee motorcycle crash involving pedestrian; 3 injured

Police were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a pedestrian on S. 27th Street just north of Howard Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 12.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His passenger, a 27-year-old woman, was also transported for treatment. She is in stable condition.

The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, is in critical condition at the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.