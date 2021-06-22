Motorcycle crash in Milwaukee, man in critical condition

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Monday, June 21 near 56th and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 5:30 p.m.

According to police, a motorcyclist collided with a vehicle that was waiting to make a left turn. The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on the scene.