Motorcycle crash in Milwaukee, man in critical condition

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Monday, June 21 near 56th and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 5:30 p.m.

According to police, a motorcyclist collided with a vehicle that was waiting to make a left turn. The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries. 

He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. 

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on the scene.

