article

A motorcycle crash shut down I-43 eastbound Wednesday night, June 15.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, all traffic was being diverted off at Loomis Road.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. The interstate reopened before 8:30 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the motorcycle is expected to survive. The cause of the crash is under investigation.