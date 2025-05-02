Mother's Day at Milwaukee County Zoo; moms receive free admission

article

Spend a fun day with mom on Mother’s Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday, May 11! All mothers will receive free admission, courtesy of Peoples State Bank.

What we know:

On Mother’s Day, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Regular parking, concessions, and daily attraction rates still apply.

The zoo has many animal moms to visit, including Bactrian camel, Addie-Jean (A.J.) who recently gave birth to a baby boy, on April 20. You can see both in the Camel Yard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additionally, during your visitor can also head to the Small Mammals building to visit prehensile-tailed porcupine Quinn who gave birth to her sixth porcupette in March. Quinn and baby have been doing great and have exclusive bonding time together while dad Seamus has been moved to encourage this bonding.

What you can do:

For more information, visit the zoo’s website at https://milwaukeezoo.org/ .