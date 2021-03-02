Mother reacts after review found some Dr. Seuss imagery offensive

Sit on down on your caboose and hear this tale of Dr. Seuss. He isn't exactly what he appears. We've learned this in recent years, and this part can not be overstated. Like so many, he's complicated.

"Right now, we read a lot of educational books," said L'Shay Nikkol Manuel.

Manuel reads to her daughters daily.

"She’s learning how to spell her name. There’s also a black book we read. It’s about becoming an astronaut," said Manuel.

Manuel knows the power books have on children and supports the recent announcement that six Dr. Seuss books are being dropped after a review found the imagery offensive.

"I think it’s a great decision," she said.

The business that preserves the author’s legacy said the six books which include "The Cat’s Quizzer" and "If I Ran the Zoo" will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery. Dr. Seuss Enterprises say the books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.

"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families," said the company.

"I wouldn’t want my daughters reading something that has racist undertones," said Manuel.

The announcement came on the author’s birthday and Read Across America Day, encouraging children to read.

Manuel wants the books and images her daughters absorb to have positive meanings and messages.

Things that are empowering for little Black girls, definitely," said Manuel.

The company says the decision to stop sales and publications of the books was made last year after months of discussion.