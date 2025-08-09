Morning Glory Art Fair at the Deer District celebrates 50 years
MILWAUKEE - Head to the Deer District on Saturday, Aug. 9 and Sunday, Aug. 10, to check out a wide variety of art at the Morning Glory Art Fair, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary!
The art fair will feature a diverse range of art in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, photography, and more.
The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the plaza.
