Morning Glory Art Fair at the Deer District celebrates 50 years

By
Published  August 9, 2025 7:33am CDT
Things To Do
Morning Glory Art Fair: Alena May Jewelry

Alena Mack joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the Morning Glory Art Fair and her art, Alena May Jewelry.

MILWAUKEE - Head to the Deer District on Saturday, Aug. 9 and Sunday, Aug. 10, to check out a wide variety of art at the Morning Glory Art Fair, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary!

The art fair will feature a diverse range of art in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, photography, and more.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the plaza.

Check out their website to learn more.

Pottery at the Morning Glory Art Fair

Eric Melton-White joined FOX6 Wake Up to talk about his pottery at the Morning Glory Art Fair.

Paintings at the Morning Glory Art Fair

Charlotte Fung Miller joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about her paintings at the Morning Glory Art Fair.

'Tossed and Found' at the Morning Glory Art Fair

Bruce Furlin joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about his creations at 'Tossed and Found' at the Morning Glory Art Fair.

Things To DoMilwaukeeFOX 6 WakeUp News