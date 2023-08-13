Morning Glory Art Fair in the Deer District

The Morning Glory Art Fair is one of the area’s premier outdoor art events where 130 artists from near and far showcase their creations in different categories, and Sunday, Aug 13, is the last day to go.

There are 15 categories, including ceramics, digital art, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, wood and more. Each artist is individually juried into the fair based on a committee review of their portfolio.

The stringent review process ensures the highest level of fine craft and art are presented at Morning Glory. Morning Glory is free and open to the public and goes until 5 p.m. The fair is located downtown in the Deer District.

For more information, you can visit the Morning Glory website.