Severe weather: We Energies restores power for 40K+

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Storms knocked out power to thousands of people overnight. We Energies, as of about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 stated more than 40,000 customers have has power restored.

Crews encountered significant damage, including broken power poles, downed power lines and trees fallen onto electric equipment, the utility said.

For current outage information, please visit the We Energies outage map. Is your power out, or have you spotted a downed wire? We Energies officials ask that you call (800) 662-4797. Do not assume We Energies know about your outage, officials say.

Power outages, storm damage in Waukesha County

Severe weather caused widespread damage in southeast Wisconsin.

