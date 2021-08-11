More than 113K without power after storms roll through SE Wisconsin

We Energies crews are working to restore power after strong storms and high winds caused extensive damage across Wisconsin Tuesday night, Aug. 10.

As of 5:40 a.m. We Energies is reporting over 113,000 customers without power in southeast Wisconsin. For current outage information, please visit the We Energies outage map.

Crews encountered widespread damage – including broken utility poles, downed power lines, and trees falling into their equipment.

We Energies strongly urges customers to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and report the situation to We Energies or a local law enforcement agency immediately.