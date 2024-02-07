More Americans cannot afford rent; resources available in Milwaukee

A record number of Americans cannot afford their rent.

The latest data from the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies released in January says a record high 22.4 million renter households – or half of renters nationwide – were spending more than 30% of their income on rent in 2022. The number of affordable units with rents under $600 also dropped to 7.2 million that year – more than two million fewer than a decade earlier.

"Everything is extremely expensive," said Elizabeth Dominguez, who described for FOX6 News how high rent prices are affecting her community.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We used to pay around $600. Now we're paying over a thousand," Dominguez said.

"Has this been difficult for you?" Perciado asked.

Elizabeth Dominguez

"Luckily for us, we're working. So we've been able to get by," Dominguez replied.

Dominguez said it is not always easy with the modest incomes she and her husband earn. But they are not alone.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"More recently over the last six to eight months, we had a huge influx of individuals coming into our office," said Maudwella Kirkendoll, who is with the Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center. "Primarily because they can't afford to maintain the rent that they're paying."

With limited resources after the pandemic, it makes it a lot more difficult to help. But Kirkendoll said there is hope.

"There is energy assistance out there which can provide some relief financially. So we are pairing that with our housing services," Kirkendoll said.

Related article

Families on Milwaukee's south side, like the Dominguez's, are toughing it out.

"Our two daughters are also attending college. So we have no other choice but to work," Dominguez said.

Anyone can get assistance from the Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center by visiting its website or calling 414-895-7368.