Morales' $626K settlement approval process begins with committee vote

The Milwaukee Common Council in a special meeting Friday, July 16 started the process of approving the settlement with ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, but the nearly year-long fight over his ouster is still weeks away from being finalized.

The Common Council has to sign off on the tentative agreement.

Alfonso Morales

In August 2020, the Fire and Police Commission demoted Chief Morales. He sued, and now, it's up to the Common Council whether to approve the $626,000 dollar settlement.

A two-minute meeting of the Common Council Friday opened the process for the Judiciary and Legislation Committee to have a first vote on the settlement Monday followed by a Finance and Personnel Committee vote.

"I think it’s important to make sure we get this under wraps first before any action were to take place," said President Cavalier Johnson. "It looks like it will take place. I’m hopeful that it will move toward the end of the month and be voted on by the Council."

With committee approval, the full Common Council would be able to vote on the settlement at their next meeting, Tuesday, July 27. Then the mayor could sign it, and the deal would be done.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"It is time to turn the page," said Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa. "I am happy that we are now going to do that and move forward. It’s time to get a permanent chief named."

But the commission that will pick the chief is different from the one that demoted Morales, with three new members.

"They’ve got the opportunity to start the process again, to select a new police chief," said Johnson.

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

Several city leaders, including the mayor, are backing Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

"Chief Norman knows full well that I support him and I hope the FPC will ultimately name him as our permanent MPD police chief," said Zamarripa.

"Alders Bauman, Hamilton, Lewis, Stamper, so many others have said, Murphy, so many others have said, ‘We’d like to see Jeff Norman remain on as chief of police,’" said Johnson. "He has our confidence, and I hope the Fire and Police Commission takes it up and puts it to a vote."

That decision is the Fire and Police Commission's alone.

Morales' attorney, Frank Gimbel, said the former chief is looking for new jobs and has mixed feelings about the deal, saying he did love and enjoy being chief.