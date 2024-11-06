Moore defeats Rogers, Raymond in Wisconsin's 4th District; view results

article

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee) defeated Republican challenger Tim Rogers and Independent Robert Raymond on Tuesday in the race for Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District.

Who is Gwen Moore?

Moore was born in Racine and raised in Milwaukee. She attended North Division High School, where she served as student council president, before attending Marquette University and earning a political science degree.

From 1989-1992, Moore served in the Wisconsin Assembly. She went on to serve in the Wisconsin Senate for more than a decade until she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2004, representing the 4th District.

Moore was the first African-American woman elected to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. House of Representatives. She has won reelection to each term since, including defeats of both Rogers and Independent Robert Raymond in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The Moore campaign lists affordable housing, education initiatives and support for troops as key issues for the Democrat incumbent. You can find details about Moore's stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.

Who is Tim Rogers?

Rogers was born and raised in Milwaukee. He graduated from North Division High School and went on to study at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Milwaukee Area Technical College.

This marks the fourth time Rogers has sought to unseat Moore as Wisconsin's 4th District representative. He defeated Cindy Werner in Republican primaries in 2018 and 2020, but went on to lose to Moore in those general elections. He won the 2022 primary over Travis Clark, and the 2024 primary over Purnima Nath.

The Rogers campaign lists universal school choice, criminal justice reform and clean water as key issues for the Republican challenger. You can find details about Rogers' stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.

Who is Robert Raymond?

Raymond does not have an official campaign website, but does have a campaign Facebook page. It states he "spent years as a successful building contractor" before working as a law firm analyst. He ran for the seat and lost in each election dating back to 2012. He also ran and lost in 2004.