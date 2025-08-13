Brian Kramp talks with the owner of the family-owned grocery store, which hopes to reach customers with its ethnic items.
MILWAUKEE - Monterrey Market opened its third location near 70th and Main in Milwaukee. FOX6's Brian Kramp checked out the family-owned grocery store that features traditional products from Mexico and Central America, as well as a butcher shop and bakery.
It doesn’t need to be Tuesday to enjoy a plate of tasty tacos, and Monterrey Market has a solid selection to choose from.
Brian Kramp was at the locally-owned grocery store’s new location where you're invited to bring some freshness to your home.
Brian Kramp checks out Monterrey Market’s juice bar where the drinks are always made to order.
The Source: FOX6 News interviewed people for this story.