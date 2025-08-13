Expand / Collapse search

New Monterrey Market in Milwaukee; Mexican, Central American products

By
Published  August 13, 2025 7:34am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Monterrey Market opens new location

Monterrey Market opens new location

Brian Kramp talks with the owner of the family-owned grocery store, which hopes to reach customers with its ethnic items.

The Brief

    • Monterrey Market opened its third location near 70th and Main in Milwaukee.
    • The grocery store features traditional products from Mexico and Central America.

MILWAUKEE - Monterrey Market opened its third location near 70th and Main in Milwaukee. FOX6's Brian Kramp checked out the family-owned grocery store that features traditional products from Mexico and Central America, as well as a butcher shop and bakery.

Tasty tacos at Monterrey Market

Tasty tacos at Monterrey Market

It doesn’t need to be Tuesday to enjoy a plate of tasty tacos, and Monterrey Market has a solid selection to choose from.

Spice selection at Monterrey Market

Spice selection at Monterrey Market

Brian Kramp was at the locally-owned grocery store’s new location where you're invited to bring some freshness to your home.

Fresh fruit and juice bar

Fresh fruit and juice bar

Brian Kramp checks out Monterrey Market’s juice bar where the drinks are always made to order. 

The Source: FOX6 News interviewed people for this story.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp NewsMilwaukee