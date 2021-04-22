Expand / Collapse search

Moms receive free admission at Milwaukee County Zoo on Mother's Day

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Spend a fun day with mom, or a special loved one, on Mother’s Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday, May 9! All mothers will receive free admission, courtesy of Noodles & Company.

On Mother’s Day, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Regular parking, concessions, and daily attraction rates still apply.

During your visit, be sure to visit one of their animal moms, lioness Patty Sharptooth, and her daughters, Amira and Eloise, in the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country. All three African lions arrived last February from the Sedgewick County Zoo in Kansas. Patty is 6 ½ years old, and Amira and Eloise are 3 ½ years old.

