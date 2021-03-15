Molson Coors is beginning to brew beer again after cyberattack

article

Molson Coors is beginning to brew beer again after a cyberattack.

According to a filing with the SEC last week, the company acknowledges "a systems outage" caused by a "cybersecurity incident" with delays or disruptions to brewery operations, production, and shipments.

Molson Coors went on to say it was "working around the clock to get its systems back up as quickly as possible."

On Monday, March 15, brewery officials released the following statement:

"Thanks to the tireless work of our IT team and our outside experts, we are ramping back up and all of our breweries in North America are currently running."

Just last month, in its 2020 annual report, Molson Coors warned of potential technology risks and threats:

"Because of our reliance on third-party service providers and internal and outsourced systems, we could experience a disruption to our business."