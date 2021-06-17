Molson Coors donation: Sherman Phoenix Foundation receives $50K

article

Molson Coors Beverage Company is giving back to small businesses the community in a big way.

The parent company of Coors donated a $50,000 gift to the Sherman Phoenix Foundation in the form of a grant. The grant will support the efforts of the foundation which include fostering economic equality and empowerment for leaders of color.

Sherman Phoenix recently announced the launch of its nonprofit arm, the Sherman Phoenix Foundation. The foundation will lead all programming of all cultural and economic vibrancy at Sherman Phoenix including technical assistance for the over 25 small business tenants, wellness programming, educational offerings and arts and cultural events.

Molson Coors isn't the only company that has donated to the Sherman Phoenix foundation. The American Family Insurance's pledged an investment of $300,000 ($100,000 per year over three years).

Sherman Phoenix is a hub for over 25 black-owned businesses in Milwaukee.