Model Market fire: Human remains located amid debris in Kenosha

The Kenosha Fire Department located human remains on Tuesday, Jan. 11 within the debris of the Model Market fire location near 54th Street and 24th Avenue.

Investigators had been trying to locate a man who may have been inside the market when the fire occurred last Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner was called to the scene on Tuesday – and has taken custody of the deceased. Positive identification has not been made and will be pending the results of dental record analysis.

Officials say the next stage in this investigation will be to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The Kenosha Fire Department remains the lead investigating agency.