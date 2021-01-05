Mobile site looks to combat decline in blood platelet donations

In an effort to ramp up platelet collection, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is taking the donation lab to the people.

Everyone knows that donating blood can be a stick in the arm, but a new kind of collection site in Cedarburg looks to take the pain out of it.

"I have been a regular blood donor, but it’s been a little while since I’ve given blood so I do get the e-mails," said donor Rosemary Ekvall.

Versiti's first reoccurring mobile donation site in the area is aimed at platelet collection.

"That’s an awesome idea to do it mobile like this, I think it’s great, and I hope that more people do this," Ekvall said.

Versiti mobile donation site

The site's conception came from Versiti officials realizing that the coronavirus pandemic has lead to a sharp decline in platelet donations.

"We do not have a location that is in close proximity that any of our platelet donors would like to go and donate," said Versiti's Denise Dembosky. "Platelets really only last five to seven days outside of the body. So the frequency in donations is very important."

Versiti mobile donation site stops in Cedarburg

By cutting out a commute that averages 20-40 miles one way -- plus two hours per donation -- ease of access has gone up significantly.

"If it’s right in their town, why not? It’s so convenient," said Ekvall.

Saving a life is now as simple as walking out of your front door. If you are interested in making a donation, or would like to learn more about how to become a mobile collection site partner, visit versiti.org.

Local businesses interested in becoming a collection site should contact Nikki Chalsma, Versiti donor group recruiting manager, at NChalsma@versiti.org or 414-937-6173.