Career lab at Wisconsin Center; connect with employers, training
MILWAUKEE - The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced that its Mobile Career Lab will be set up at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on Thursday, May 26 at 10 a.m.
The Mobile Career Lab helps connect people with hiring employers and training opportunities that allow them to pursue new career pathways.
The lab will serve the emergency activated temporary employees who have worked tirelessly to support Wisconsin residents by providing immunizations. It will also provide services to the general public coming to the site to receive their vaccinations.
The mobile resource has Wi-Fi capabilities and 10 computers, with four additional computers that can be set up on tables outside. There are two large TVs inside the lab, and one TV outside, that can be used by DWD staff to provide presentations or technical assistance services for customers.
The Mobile Career Lab will provide:
- Job search assistance: resume review, help with job applications, improving interview skills, etc.
- Career exploration
- Connections to local employers and job openings
- Re-employment services
- Labor market information and resources for employers and job seekers
- Workshops to assist job seekers with resumes, interview techniques, and other work search skills
- Technical assistance and liaison services to employers in recruitment and workforce retention planning
- Veteran job service assistance
- Workforce displacement job service assistance
