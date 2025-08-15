MMSD: Estimated combined sewage overflow tops 5 billion gallons

article

The Brief The estimated combined sewage overflow from the storms on Aug. 9-10 topped 5 billion gallons, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) reported on Friday, Aug. 15. The overflow went for an estimated 78 hours – from 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9 through 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13. MMSD has an additional $712 million in future flood management projects.



Combined sewage overflow

What we know:

That combined sewer overflow is from a pipe that combines storm water and whatever's flushed from homes and businesses. The overflow went for an estimated 78 hours – from 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9 through 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Without the space to treat excess storm runoff, it's sent to the closest exit points, into rivers and lakes. For this most recent storm, it was in the Milwaukee River, Menomonee River, and Lake Michigan between McKinley and South Shore Beaches.

Local perspective:

A news release says since 1995, MMSD has designed and constructed $585 million in flood management projects, including: Lincoln Creek, County Grounds, Hart Park, Valley Park and Pulaski Park to name a few. All those projects provided levels of protection during the devastating storms that just occurred. Without those projects, damage in the region would have been much worse.

MMSD has an additional $712 million in future flood management projects to get done with significant work needed in the Kinnickinnic River Watershed where there are 660 structures at high risk for flooding.