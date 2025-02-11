Milwaukee winter weather; city, residents prepare for storm

The Brief The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin for Wednesday and Thursday. The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said it could take 18 to 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling to plow all the roads. The winter storm warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday for Milwaukee County and other surrounding countries.



It’s the calm before the storm and the Milwaukee Department of Public Works is prepared for the incoming snow.

Winter is coming

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin for Wednesday and Thursday.

The winter storm warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday for Milwaukee County and other surrounding countries.

Residents prepare

What they're saying:

Charlie Schnell lives near Euclid Park on Milwaukee's southwest side.

"We’re going to get a big snowfall tomorrow, I’m hearing anywhere from five to nine inches," he said. "Some of the Milwaukee roads aren’t plowed as often as some of the other suburbs. And that does cause a little bit of an issue, especially if you are driving a small car."

Monica Greene lives nearby.

"They didn’t come and plow us and by the time they came to attempt to plow our street it had already been compacted so much from cars driving," Greene said.

Snowplow removal fee refund

Local perspective:

It's an area that prompted Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis to call for a snowplow removal fee refund due to inadequate service last December. Burgelis said he's hoping this time will be different.

"The end result there was like, ‘yeah we could, but it's going to be really expensive,' because the city generates $11.3 million for DPW from that service fee," he said. "The city is ready for whatever comes at us from Mother Nature."

The DPW said it plans to pre-treat residential roads early on Wednesday morning before the storm. They will then hit main roads before moving into neighborhoods.

"What I’m most concerned about is the systematic level of service we’re providing in neighborhoods where the expectation from the department is snow and ice covered but passable," Burgelis said. "That's the service level expectations from the department, where neighbors expect a little more from the city."

DPW said it could take 18 to 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling to plow all the roads.

Additionally, the city said there will be no garbage or recycling on Wednesday.

Snow emergency

Dig deeper:

The City of Milwaukee is waiting until Thursday to see if a snow emergency needs to be declared. However, county executive David Crowley declared one on Tuesday night for the whole county.

All non-essential departments will be closed for the safety of county employees and the public, including the Milwaukee County Courthouse, Vel R. Phillips Youth & Family Justice Center, Milwaukee County Zoo and the Marcia P. Coggs Building – except for the Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Teams.