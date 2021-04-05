MKE Parks 2021 Traveling Beer Garden schedule announced

The Traveling Beer Garden season is a go!

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced the 2021 schedule in a news conference Monday, April 5.

The Traveling Beer Garden will have two "tours" that visit 10 Milwaukee County Parks over the course of four months this spring and summer.

The "Roll Out the Barrel Tour" kicks off at Juneau Park downtown on May 12.

Since the first season, Sprecher Brewing Company has donated over $200,000 in park improvements ranging from pavilion renovations to ADA accessible restrooms to energy-efficient lighting installation to tree planting and even parking lot resurfacing.

The Traveling Beer Garden is staffed and operated by Parks staff.