MKE Mitchell Airport passengers without masks to be 'denied boarding'

Just before midnight Monday, Feb. 2, a new federal mask mandate takes effect for nearly all forms of transportation.

For nearly a year, Milwaukee County Transit System riders have been required to wear a facemask while on board.

"The vast majority of people are complying with the mask requirement," said Matt Sliker, MCTS spokesman.

Sliker said he hopes new orders from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will further enhance those efforts.

"This is an opportunity for everyone to work together and do the right thing so we can all get through this difficult time together," said Sliker.

Advertisement

The new orders come after President Joe Biden ordered government agencies to take immediate action, requiring masks on public transportation. The CDC order includes busses, taxis, ride-shares like uber, ships, trains and commercial airlines.

At the airport, TSA may not let you through security if you’re not wearing one. Failure to have a mask on could also result in a fine.

"Before, you could still get through a TSA checkpoint without a mask," said Jessica Mayle, TSA spokeswoman. "We would encourage people to wear them, but you would still make it through. Now, you would be denied boarding."

According to a report from late 2020 in the New York Times, the Trump administration blocked the CDC from issuing a mandate on transportation, and instead, the CDC only offered a recommendation. Mayle says this new rule will also help protect employees.

FILE - A TSA worker wears a mask while helping travelers get through a security checkpoint at the Miami International Airport on Nov. 22, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"I think [TSA workers] are really pleased with it -- that they have a little bit of an enforcement arm behind it," said Mayle. "They’ve been the frontline workers coming to work every day, trying to help people get where they need to go. They deserve to work in a healthy, protected space just as anyone does."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Under the mandate, a mask must cover the nose and mouth, and perhaps the biggest consequence for ignoring it: "You run the risk of not making it through your checkpoint and missing your flights."

It must stay on while waiting for, during and when disembarking transit.