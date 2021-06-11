MKE hosting airport job fair to fill vacant positions

article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport along with various airline, concession, and service partners will be hosting a job fair to help fill vacant positions at the airport on Tuesday, June 15.

According to a press release, interested applicants are invited to come to the Airport to learn more about positions available within various restaurants, retail shops, service providers, airlines, TSA, and more. Free parking and free bus passes will be available to all job seekers.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume and photo identification. Representatives from the various companies will collect information, conduct interviews, and even hire on the spot for many open positions.

COVID protocols are in place for this event. All attendees must wear a face covering and be aware of their surroundings to allow for physical distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the job fair. Light refreshments will be provided.