MKE Charcuterie helps bring a little 'joy' to get-togethers

Wisconsinites know how life-changing meat and cheese can be, and sisters-in-law Courtney Reese and Patti Wainscott had that in mind when they launched their charcuterie business during the uncertainty that was 2020.

"How can you not do well with meat and cheese?" said Courtney Reese, co-owner of MKE Charcuterie. "It has been a wonderful surprise. Every part of this has not been expected at all."

It started as a hobby for Reese after she was furloughed from her job last year, but has since bloomed into what is now MKE Charcuterie.

"It’s a dream come true, honestly," she said.

And like most things in life, doing what you love alongside family is priceless.

"It’s really brought us closer than we would’ve had the opportunity to be," Wainscott said.

They say that the masked smiles that walk into their store make all the difference.

"The fact that we can bring joy into people’s lives, especially during a difficult time, means a lot to us," she said.

