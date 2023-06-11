MKE Black Summer Marketplace in Deer District Plaza

Black-owned businesses in Milwaukee are coming together for a series of summer markets.

MKE Black is bringing back its Black-Owned Summer Marketplace series for the third year in a row.

The event Sunday, June 11 was held in the Deer District Plaza and was expanded to include close to 50 vendors ranging from food trucks to clothing and books.

MKE Black Summer Marketplace

FOX6 spoke with organizers who said putting the marketplace together is a labor of love.

"We are, for the most part, a volunteer team," said Rick Banks, MKE Black. "We have one staff person, and the rest of us are volunteers, but we put in the time to make it happen because we are committed to seeing the Black community, specifically, develop in Milwaukee."

MKE Black Summer Marketplace

If you missed Sunday's marketplace, there are two more dates for summer 2023; one in July and another in August.