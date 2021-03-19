MJ’s Hair Hut: Milwaukee hairstylist opens mobile salon

Typically people go to a barbershop or a hair salon to get a haircut -- but one Milwaukee hairstylist created a new option.

A quick trim inside MJ's Hair Hut...

"I wanted to be convenient, affordable and I wanted to do something different," hairstylist Mandy Jane Asthenfleter said.

Since July of 2020, she drives her Hair Hut to different locations across the Milwaukee area offering $10 haircuts to anyone who walks up.

"It’s been really rewarding just hearing all of the different comments that people make or ‘oh wow! I’ve never seen anything like that,’" she said.

Advertisement

MJ saw the 'Hair Hut' in her mind for years

MJ Asthenfleter

"There will be times when I’m cutting hair and I’ll look around and I’m like ‘I’m doing it.’ I’m here, I’m doing it," she said.

The journey to achieving her dream isn't a fine-tooth comb...

"I have been in the lowest of low places and I was actually going to give up doing hair," she said.

MJ is a recovering addict. She will be seven years sober in June.

"I have a little boy, he’s nine. He’s the reason why. If it wasn’t for him I probably wouldn’t be here," she said.

The Hair Hut a way for MJ to continue healing...

"That’s what’s kept me sober. got addicted to something else and that was my work," MJ said.

Whether it's a couple inches cut off or a brand new look, MJ wants people to get up out of the red chair feeling like their best selves...

"It’s crazy how I have women come in or men or whoever sit down and ‘ah I just want to do something different.’ Next thing I know they’re walking out of here with a smile. And that’s the idea, I wanna see people walking out of here smiling."

"There is no book how to do this. So I just explain to people, bear with me I’m writing the book as we go."

If you're interested in stopping by for a quick trim here's where you can find MJ's Hair Hut:

All walk-ups are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis and basic information will be required.

Locations:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: BP Station, Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls

Wednesdays: Outside Shooters Gun Shop, 84th and Arthur, West Allis

Fridays/Saturdays: RnR Convenience Store, 84th and Morgan, Milwaukee

Hours: 12:00 to 6 p.m. weather permitting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android