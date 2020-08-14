'Mitigate spread:' Milwaukee Health Department issues guidance for reopening schools

Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Aug. 14 released more guidance for reopening schools in the fall, applying to all schools within the city's boundaries.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department said the following in a press release:

"The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) has based its K12 school reopening guidance on our experience with other sectors (businesses, daycares, food processing) that have reopened or remained open during this pandemic. Our approach to outbreaks has been developed in conjunction with consultation from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and other public health authorities and is designed to identify and mitigate spread swiftly and efficiently. Understanding that Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) state guidance will also be released in the near future, our plans also give MHD the flexibility to work within their guidance as well."

Below is the school reopening guidance:

Any cases occurring within a City of Milwaukee-located school (either student or staff):

Report to City of Milwaukee Health Department.

Individualized advice will be given that includes an assessment of mitigation strategies in place.

Each school needs to have a COVID-19 coordinator that will be responsible for contacting MHD.

2 cases within a facility that share time (within ≤ 14 day period) AND space (i.e. same classroom):

On-site assessment of mitigation strategy implementation.

The affected cohort will transition to virtual learning, cleaning of physical space occurs.

Return to class after either completed quarantine (14 days) or negative test.

>3% positivity within a school facility:

Transition to virtual learning.

Minimum 14-day quarantine, deep cleaning of physical spaces.

Reopening in conjunction with MHD consultation and guidance.

The Milwaukee Health Department says this guidance is based on the best current evidence and is designed to produce the safest school reopening for our community. Just as our COVID-19 knowledge and evidence base continues to evolve, so will guidance about how to safely maintain school and business operations.