Mitchell Park Domes Train Show; 2024 edition returns Jan. 20
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes Train Show is back for 2024 starting Saturday, Jan. 20. This year's theme is "Toyblox: Tiny Toy Towns."
A news release says this year’s train show at the conservatory "displays charming, tiny toy towns constructed from iconic children's toys that will appeal to the child in all of us. Train tracks loop through stunning plantings of vibrant colors and shapes including miniature conifers, azaleas, pansies, and primrose."
The train show will be ready to check out from Jan. 20 through Sunday, March 17 at the Domes (524 S. Layton Boulevard, Milwaukee).
Hours
- Mon., Weds., Thu., Fri. - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Sat. & Sun. - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Closed on Tuesdays
Special Events
- Milwaukee Museum Days (January 18th - 28th)
- Jan. 18 & 25:Discounted admission for all visitors ($5). Children 2 and under are always free
- Jan. 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 1 p.m.:Free guided tours with paid admission. Also January 20 and 27 at 11am. No reservations required; tours limited to 50 people. First-come, first-served
Admission Pricing
- For Milwaukee County residents: Adult - $8.00; Junior (3-12) - $6.00; Senior (60+) - $6.00; Student - $6.00; Military - $6.00; Children (2 & under) - free
- For non-residents: Adult - $9.00; Junior (3-12) - $6.00; Senior (60+) - $9.00; Student - $6.00; Military - $6.00; Children (2 & under) - free