Mitchell Park Domes Holiday Show opens Saturday, Nov. 20

The Mitchell Park Domes Holiday Show in Milwaukee opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 20. It has been an annual tradition inside the Show Dome since it opened in 1964.

A news release says this year's show features hundreds of colorful poinsettias, snow-white mums, deep green fern foliage, and three brightly decorated pines.

Additional details

Admission is $8 adult, $6 juniors, $5 students, free for kids under 5. Milwaukee County residents get discounted entry with ID. Admission is free for Members of the Friends of the Domes.

The Mitchell Park Domes opens 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. Last entry is one hour before close.

Masks are required inside the venue.

Holiday hours

November 25, Thanksgiving – REDUCED HOURS – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

November 26, Day After Thanksgiving – REGULAR HOURS – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

December 24, Christmas Eve – REDUCED HOURS – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

December 25, Christmas Day – CLOSED

December 31, New Year’s Eve – REGULAR HOURS – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

January 1, New Year’s Day – REGULAR HOURS – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

