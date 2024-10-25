Mitchell Park Domes Dia de los Muertos celebration

Mitchell Park Domes Dia de los Muertos
Christa Beall Diefenbach, Executive Director at Friends of the Domes, joined FOX6 WakeUp with more on the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes.
MILWAUKEE - Enjoy a family-friendly celebration of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at the Mitchell Park Domes.
There will be dances, music, crafts, food and drink, light shows, bilingual story time, and ofrendas.
The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Click here to get tickets.
Desert Dome ready for Dia de los Muertos
Christa Beall Diefenbach, Executive Director at Friends of the Domes, joined FOX6 WakeUp from the Desert Dome to talk more about the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes.
Learning more about Dia de los Muertos
Alejandra Jimenez joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about Dia de los Muertos and traditional Aztec dancing that you can see at the Mitchell Park Domes.
Mitchell Park Domes 'Gardens of Reflection'
Mel Lancy joined FOX6 WakeUp with more info on 'Gardens of Reflection' at the Mitchell Park Domes, which features a breathtaking display that celebrates traditional Asian gardening techniques, featuring a harmonious blend of chrysanthemums, conifers, irises, and asters.
Mitchell Park Domes gift shop
Step into the Mitchell Park Domes gift shop and see what's available! Kathy Kortez joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.
Meaning of Dia de los Muertos
Sergio Magaña, a bilingual interpretive educator, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Dia de los Muertos at the Mitchell Park Domes and the meaning of the holiday.
.