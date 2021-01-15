Mitchell Intl. Airport unveils campaign to end human trafficking

article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) announced on Friday, Jan. 15 that it is increasing efforts to identify and stop human trafficking.

A news release says passengers will now notice signage throughout the airport asking for help in spotting signs of human trafficking. Additional signage installed in restrooms details how victims of human trafficking can reach out for help.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley issued the following statement:

"Combatting the scourge of human trafficking goes hand-in-glove with our mission to achieve racial equity and make Milwaukee County the healthiest county in Wisconsin. It is critical that we do our part to identify both victims and traffickers, but also transform the systems that create the conditions for trafficking in the first place. I am pleased that the Airport is taking this leadership role to increase awareness and help stop human trafficking in its tracks."

Transportation and travel industry members are working together to combat human trafficking. As part of this effort, MKE has joined the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) initiative. The Blue Lightning Initiative is supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Anyone who observes any suspected human trafficking should call 1-866-347-2423 to report it.