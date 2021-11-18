Mitchell International Airport runway rehab project complete

article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport's biggest runway surface rehabilitation project in 40 years is now complete. That means runway 7R/25L is back open.

A news release from the airport says the rehabilitation project used recycled concrete aggregates to keep construction costs down and create an overall greener operation.

The airport partnered with local construction company Zignego to crush the old pavement into a smaller, gravel material called breaker run. The breaker run is then used as stabilization material below several road construction projects in southeast Wisconsin. Recycling these materials on-site at MKE and using them in nearby projects minimizes the need for trucking and fuel while preventing wear and tear on roads and trucks.

Any recycled material left over from the Runway 7R/25L and road construction projects was to be used as fill underneath the Taxiway M extension project.