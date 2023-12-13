Mitchell International Airport prepares for busy holiday travel

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is gearing up for the busy holiday travel season with more flights to more places this winter.

Passenger traffic is up nearly 10% from the same travel period last year and more than 250,000 people are expected to travel through the airport throughout December.

Airport Director Brian Dranzik said the airport is getting close to pre-pandemic travel numbers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It's down a little bit pre-COVID, not all those flights are back," Dranzik said. "So pre-COVID, we were just under seven million. So coming back to that six million mark, we're getting right there. Last 5-10% from where we were pre-COVID levels."

For those flying during the holiday season, the airport has four helpful reminders:

Arrive early

Simplify parking with the MKE SmartPark app

Use MKE’s coat check service located at the Summerfest Marketplace store

Wait to wrap gifts

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Dranzik is also urging travelers to have patience as they go through security. Wait times are expected to be about 10–15 minutes, with occasional jumps up to 30 minutes.