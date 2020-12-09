Missouri woman charged in connection to fatal Racine shooting

A Missouri woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal Racine shooting of 20-year-old Marcus Caldwell on Oct. 17.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division (ATF), 28-year-old Laqusha Hardimon is charged with illegally supplying a firearm used in the homicide.

Authorities say the Dellwood, Missouri woman was arrested last week and made an initial court appearance Friday, Dec. 4 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Khalil Buckely, 23, is charged in the fatal shooting. Investigators collected evidence about the gun used, including a receipt found in the gun case. An urgent firearms trace by ATF found a matching gun was purchased by Hardimon on Oct. 2 from a St. Louis gun retailer.

A criminal complaint states that Caldwell and Buckley had got into an altercation prior to the shooting.

Caldwell was a beloved former Horlick High School basketball player -- who graduated in 2018. He was supposed to fly to North Dakota for a job and a new life the day after he was ultimately killed.

