Missouri woman charged in connection to fatal Racine shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved former Racine high school basketball star

Racine police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27 they have arrested 23-year-old Khalil Buckley in connection with the fatal shooting of Marcus Caldwell on Oct. 17.

RACINE, Wis. - A Missouri woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal Racine shooting of 20-year-old Marcus Caldwell on Oct. 17.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division (ATF), 28-year-old Laqusha Hardimon is charged with illegally supplying a firearm used in the homicide.

Authorities say the Dellwood, Missouri woman was arrested last week and made an initial court appearance Friday, Dec. 4 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Khalil Buckely, 23, is charged in the fatal shooting. Investigators collected evidence about the gun used, including a receipt found in the gun case. An urgent firearms trace by ATF found a matching gun was purchased by Hardimon on Oct. 2 from a St. Louis gun retailer.

A criminal complaint states that Caldwell and Buckley had got into an altercation prior to the shooting.

Caldwell was a beloved former Horlick High School basketball player -- who graduated in 2018. He was supposed to fly to North Dakota for a job and a new life the day after he was ultimately killed.

