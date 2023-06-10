Missing woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Cheryl Beck has been found safe.

The original missing person report is below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing Cheryl Beck.

Police said she was last seen near 26th and Wells on Saturday, June 10, 2023, around 10 a.m.

Beck is described as a 55-year-old Black woman with a medium complexion, 5'02" tall, weighing 156 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair. Beck's hair is in braids and pulled up into a bun. She was last wearing a purple and black bonnet, a green long-sleeve sweater with the phrase "I don't" on the front in black lettering, black/white/gray hooded sweatshirt with the word "love" down each sleeve with white lettering, gray jogging pants, and black shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone having contact with or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.