Waukesha police need your help locating a missing woman.

Rebecca Hennen was last heard from on May 15.

She was last seen wearing a black workout tank top with white racerback straps, dark multi-colored leggings and tennis shoes, with her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waukesha police.