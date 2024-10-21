Missing Milwaukee man; last seen near Rogers Memorial Hospital

article

The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 47-year-old Edward Beck – someone officials have listed as missing endangered.

Beck was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 near 111th and Lincoln, near Rogers Memorial Hospital.

He is described as a male, hispanic, 5'6" tall, 165 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light colored shirt and shorts and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.