Missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 72nd and Custer
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Police said Triston Thompson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 near 72nd and Custer.
He is described as 4'11" tall, 82 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike jacket, burgundy polo shirt, black pants and black high-top Adidas shoes.
He is not considered critical missing at this time.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.