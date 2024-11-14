Expand / Collapse search

Missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 72nd and Custer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 14, 2024 10:31am CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Triston D. Thompson

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. 
    • Triston Thompson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 near 72nd and Custer.
    • He is not considered critical missing at this time. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. 

Police said Triston Thompson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 near 72nd and Custer.

He is described as 4'11" tall, 82 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike jacket, burgundy polo shirt, black pants and black high-top Adidas shoes.

He is not considered critical missing at this time. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.     

The Source

  • The Milwaukee Police Department provided the information for this report. 