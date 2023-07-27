Missing man last seen near Appleton and Vienna

article

Milwaukee police are asking the public for help in looking for missing 21-year-old Johnny Chambers III.

Officials said Chambers III was last seen near Appleton and Vienna on Tuesday, July 25.

Chambers III is described as a 21-year-old Black man, 6’0" tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair (Afro), and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise long-sleeved shirt, black Adidas jogging pants and black Adidas flip-flops.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.