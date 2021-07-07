Expand / Collapse search

Missing man: Greendale police ask for public's help in search

GREENDALE, Wis. - The Greendale Police Department is looking for the public's help in their search for a missing 28-year-old man with cognitive disabilities, Michael Malak.

Malak was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Greendale at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. He was possibly walking to 49th and Vliet in Milwaukee. He does not have any money, and his cellphone has been turned off.

Malak is described as 5’6", 150 lbs, mostly bald, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black T-shirt, Harley-Davidson baseball cap, gray glasses, and black tennis shoes with neon orange and neon green shoelaces. He is believed to be carrying a red backpack that contains baseball gear.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, you are urged to contact the Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121.

