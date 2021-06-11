Missing Juneau County girl last seen in Lake Delton with 2 men

article

A search is underway for a 15-year-old girl missing from Juneau County. Casandra Kozlowski left her residence on June 5 between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. and did not return.

Authorities say she was dropped off at the Walmart in Lake Delton on June 8. She was last seen with two men in a gray SUV. She stated that she was needing a ride to Stevens Point.

She was wearing gray sweat pants, a tank top, and white shoes when she left her residence on June 5.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Office at 608-847-5649.