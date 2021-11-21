Missing Illinois woman may be in Wisconsin

article

Brookfield, Illinois police need help to locate a missing woman who may be in Wisconsin.

Joan Strom, 73, was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 headed north on I-94 in Chicago headed toward Wisconsin.

Authorities say she has not had contact with her family since Friday evening. It's unknown if she made it to Wisconsin.

She does not have a cellphone and may be confused, officials said. Her family is concerned for her safety.

Strom drives a 2005 Toyota Corolla, gray, with Illinois plate number FH9744.

She's white, standing 5'6" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.